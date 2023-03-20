NanBop Winter Dinner Series Continues with Modern Bird Meal on March 25

NanBop Farm, in conjunction with Modern Bird in Traverse City, is holding another event for its Winter Dinner Series.

The Winter Dinner Series takes place on the NanBop grounds near the 9&10 News building in Cadillac, and diners get to enjoy eating while in NanBop’s igloos.

The dinner with Modern Bird is scheduled for Saturday, March 25, with seatings at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 each, and participants get to enjoy Chef Andy Elliot’s menu below.

Advertisement

RELATED READ: Growing, Eating, and Educating with NanBop Farm: Managing High Tunnels for Growing Greens

The menu:

Course 1:

Cheese bread with ranch butter

Advertisement

Course 2:

Beet - horseradish, walnuts, speck, jammy egg

Course 3:

Arctic char toast - brioche, potato chip

Advertisement

Course 4:

Short rib - rutabaga, onion, carrot, pea shoot

Course 5:

Cream puff - passion fruit, coconut, hibiscus

Advertisement

Tickets are limited, and can be purchased through MyNorth.

- 5:30 seating: https://mynorthtickets.com/events/123224

- 8:30 seating: https://mynorthtickets.com/events/123226

NanBop and MyNorth are part of 910 Media Group. NanBop is located on the grounds of the Cadillac headquarters, 1 Broadcast Way.