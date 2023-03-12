Hundreds of people were on Raber Bay on March 11 in Chippewa County for a great cause.

In 1985, the Raber Township Volunteer Fire Department was formed.

Since then, to keep the department going, they have held snowmobile races on Raber Bay as a fundraiser.

Advertisement

“Fire on Ice” Event Supports Raber Township Volunteer Fire Department

The “Fire on ice” event, over three hundred sleds, with nearly 150 racers throttled to the max on twenty inches of ice!

While most of the sleds raced were considered vintage, the last race of the day consisted of modern sleds.

The event has grown each and every year with people coming from all over the Midwest to race and watch.

“This is very important for the whole community as for the restaurants and hotels,” said Fire Chief Bruce Johnson. “Everybody utilizes this and gets a cut of it somewhere along the line. The fire department, this is our mainstay. This is what we do to raise money. Like I said, we are self-sufficient.”

Advertisement

Johnson said about six thousand dollars is expected to be raised from Saturday’s event.

To find the final results of the day, click here.



