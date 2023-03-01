Michigan Women Forward Empowers Women & People of Color

This #WomenDo Wednesday is the start of Women’s History Month, but for Michigan Women Forward every day is a chancing to celebrate women across the world.

Michigan Women Forward is a certified community development organization with a mission to expand economic opportunities for women and entrepreneurs of color, empowering the next generation and celebrating the accomplishments of Michigan women.

The Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame, also know as HERstory, was established in 1983 to tell the stories of women’s contributions to Michigan’s history and inspire the next generation. 344 women have been inducted to the HERstory Hall of Fame

Here with us to talk about the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame is chief development and program officer for Michigan Women Forward, Natalie Hall.