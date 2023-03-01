Feel For Your Life Gets the Word Out About Breast Exams

Feel For Your Life started as a social media outreach project to encourage women to be their own breast health advocates.

It was created in 2021 when Jessica Baladad became the first breast cancer survivor to create an app that provides resources for doing self breast exams and getting screened.

Feel For Your Life lets users track and monitor their changes, and set reminders for doing self exams. It also allows Jessica to teach other advocates her tips, tricks and secrets for negotiating medical bills, disputing insurance denials and navigating the American healthcare system.

Here with us to discuss Feel For Your Life and her journey is four-year cancer survivor Jessica Baladad.