Northern Michigan Mental Health Professionals See More Youth Seeking Services Since Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic took a serious toll on the mental health of teens across the country including in Northern Michigan.

A recent survey put out by the Center for Disease Control to 17,000 high school students across the nation found one-third of all students reported feelings of sadness and hopelessness. The CDC says the responses were unprecedented, especially among girls and LGBTQ youth.

Teen Mental Health Impacted by Pandemic

The survey shows 60% of teen girls have reported feelings of sadness and hopelessness, with 30% reporting they’ve seriously considered attempting suicide. That’s up a staggering 60% from a decade ago. Nearly half of LGBTQ youth who responded to the survey also reported considering attempting suicide.

The rise in teen mental health issues since the pandemic comes as no surprise to counselors across Northern Michigan. Melissa Trout at Northern Lakes Community Mental Health says the survey lines up with what they’ve seen locally.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase since the pandemic with an increase in mental health needs for all youth,” Trout admits.

Manton Consolidated Schools

Manton Schools’ Emotional Support Specialist, Amber Herlein, says students have had a difficult time coping.

“Handling any sort of distress or uncomfortable feeling, or situation, or something they disagree with, or don’t like. Students have just not been able to handle that distress like they used to be able to,” Herlein acknowledges.

Local mental health professionals attribute the deterioration of students’ mental health to a lack of after school activities and general social isolation during the pandemic. Herlein believes that plays into why she’s seen over double the amount of students requesting her services since last year.

Manton School's 'Choose Mindfulness' Chart

“We’ve implemented in the high school a formal, social emotional lesson. So, students are getting that once a week. So, they’re getting some direct instruction on that once a week. And I’m available all day. I’m solely here to be their support and their advocate and a space for them,” Herlein explains.

Northern Lakes Community Mental Health says it’s a good idea for parents to check up on their kids and don’t be afraid to ask for help if needed.

“Always as a parent if you feel like something’s going on to always reach out for help, because you know your child best,” Trout says.



