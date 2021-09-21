The One Up XP Show - Episode 5: Fortnite Season 7 Finale, Broadcaster Matrym, Siena Heights University Esports

Fortnite Season 7 Finale. Klam, Brr and myself get into the in-game event for the end of Season 7 and it was a blast. We show you the highlights from that.

We have part 2 of Matt Oates, Matrym, sit-down with me. He fills us in with casting for Esports and what he sees in the future for casting.

Our next podcast is part 1 with the Esports Director Steven Robinson, Jr. from Siena Heights University in Adrian, Michigan. This man brings it. He is new the position this year but you can feel his determination to grow and be the best. It is contagious. He lets us know how he got to Siena and what is next for him there.