Michigan Releases Preliminary COVID-19 Vaccination Timeline

The state has released a preliminary COVID-19 vaccine timeline to help answer questions on when you might be able to get the vaccine.

Health care workers and long-term care residents and staff were the first ones in Michigan to get their vaccine.

This past Monday, the state began vaccinating anyone 65 years and older, frontline essential workers and child care and school staff.

The Michigan health department says beginning in May, other essential frontline workers and people 16 to 64 years of age with underlying conditions could begin to get their vaccine.

In July, the state believes all remaining essential workers should be able to be vaccinated, and a month later, anyone else that is 16 and older can get their vaccine.