Governor’s Office: Michigan Restaurants and Bars to Reopen Feb. 1

Governor Whitmer is expected to announce on Wednesday that the state health department will extend its band on indoor dining.

The ban was set to expire this Friday, Jan. 15.

The governor’s office says that indoor dining will return on Feb. 1.

This comes as Michigan reported the lowest amount of new daily coronavirus cases on Tuesday since October.

There were just fewer than 2,000.

As of last Friday, more than 415,000 Michiganders have recovered rom the virus.