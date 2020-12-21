Tip-Up Town USA Postponed for COVID-19 Restrictions

Northern Michigan’s longest-running winter festival is being postponed until February because of state coronavirus restrictions.

Tip-Up Town USA is an annual event in Houghton Lake that was supposed to happen in January. But the Houghton Lake Chamber of Commerce says current restrictions only allow them to have 25 people attend outdoor events.

Those restrictions are set to last until Jan. 15—one day before Tip-Up Town is set to begin.

With no reassurance that those restrictions will be lifted, the chamber decided to postpone the event until Feb. 27 and 28. They say if those dates still don’t work, they will have no choice but to cancel the event alltogether.