Whitmer Announces New Epidemic Order, Reopens Certain Sectors

The number of daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 is less than half of what they were when the Department of Health and Human Services put the “Pause To Save Lives” in effect five weeks ago.

Because of that, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new epidemic order with changes to the previous restrictions.

“We can start to lift some of the protocols that we put in place,” said Gov. Whitmer at her press conference, “Slowly, strategically.”

As the numbers improved, Whitmer said the ‘Pause’ placed on the state’s economy would be lifted in phases, Friday she announced the first steps.

All students are able, to return to face-to-face learning and entertainment centers can reopen.

“Places like movie theaters, stadiums, bowling alleys and casinos are permitted to reopen,” Whitmer said.

With one key caveat, no food or drink service at these places.

“The key is keeping the mask on,” Whitmer said.

That includes all indoor dining. That is the major piece not being reopened with this new extension. They will remain closed until possibly January 15th.

“If we substantially sustain our progress,” said Whitmer, “We will seriously consider lifting protocols sooner.”

Earlier in her news conference, Whitmer spoke on the death of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon due to COVID.

“Today I’m very sad and I’m pretty angry too,” she said.

Her emotions flipped and became directed at the Trump administration.

“I’m angry because this virus is raging on in this country,” said Whitmer, “And there is either corruption or ineptitude that is keeping us from saving lives and protecting people.”

Michigan’s doses for next week, like many states, were slashed. Pfizer says they have them on-hand and ready to ship but the federal government has not given them locations to ship to.

Whitmer said she has reached out to Secretary Alex Azar of the US Health and Human Services Department and hasn’t gotten an answer to her three simple questions.

“Where are our doses? What is holding them up?” she asked, “When can we expect them?”

When the Moderna vaccine is fully approved, Michigan is slated to get 173,000 doses in the first shipment.