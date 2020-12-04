Marvel Comics Release Comic Book Celebrating Real Life Health Care Heroes

Instead of Superman, Spider-Man, and Batman, 2020 brought some new superheroes. And instead of capes, they wear scrubs.

Marvel Comics created a new comic book that celebrates real life health care heroes.

It’s called The True Nurse Stories.

It focuses on the stories of actual nurses who work near Pittsburgh and everything they’ve done to keep us safe during the pandemic.

It was unveiled Wednesday and was a complete surprise to all the nurses.

