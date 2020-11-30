Michigan Mayors Ask Legislators to Ensure Non-Residents Pay Taxes

More than 20 cities in Michigan charge income taxes on people who only work within their boundaries.

Monday, leaders from those cities asked the Legislature to make sure they don’t lose that revenue during the pandemic.

The proposed “Community Stabilization Plan” would prevent workers from seeking refunds on their income taxes this year.

It’s expected that non-residents would request their money back since they’re working from home.

The mayors of those cities warn that if bills aren’t passed in the lame duck session starting Tuesday, up to $160 million in tax revenue could be lost.