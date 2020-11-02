Competitive Eater from New York Faces Food Challenges Throughout the Mitten

A competitive eater hailing from New York just wrapped up his Michigan food tour after going up against several eating challenges.

Mark Gdd has been making his way across the nation with a goal to do at least four challenges in each state. During his visit to the Mitten, he took on the Bagger Dave’s Burger Tavern’s Freight Train Challenge, City Limit’s Triple Bypass Burger Challenge, Trini & Joe’s Taco Wall of Fame Challenge, and Old Iron Bar & Grill’s Hoginator Sandwich Challenge.

“I went to Trini & Joe’s and did their taco challenge, not expecting to set a record,” said Mark. “The record was 40, and I got 41. So, the guy who had the previous record will probably going back to reclaim his title”.

Mark originally began his competitive eating as a way to lose weight. “In January 2018, I was having a little bit of a problem with my weight, and I couldn’t really get it down. I got into doing food challenges, and the only way to be good at it is to have an empty stomach. So, I tailored my diet around everything I needed to do in food challenges”. Despite eating foods like the Triple Bypass Burger, Mark also consumes a wide variety of healthy foods, such as fruits and vegetables. “I lost weight, and now it’s something that I just enjoy doing”.

As of now, Mark is not quite sure which food challenge is next on his list. “COVID-19 is really taking its toll on a lot of these businesses that do these challenges, and so I’m not 100% sure where I’ll end up next”.

In the meantime, you can keep track of the locations he has already visited on his YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram pages.

His Michigan food tour videos will be released on his YouTube page started with Bagger Dave’s Burger Tavern’s Freight Train Challenge on November 7.