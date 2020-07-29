Wellness Wednesday: Summer Senior Events

It’s critical to keep our aging community active and engaged. There are so many amazing programs in Northern Michigan that do just that.

Here are some of the up and coming events geared towards seniors:

Tai Chi for Arthritis

The Cadillac Senior Center organizers are now offering Tai Chi for Arthritis classes at a new location and on new days. They will now be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, at 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM at the Marketplace in Cadillac Commons city park. They ask that you bring a chair with no arms if you want to sit for tai chi. Please wear a mask to class. Once in your spot, you may remove the mask for class. Social distancing 6’ rule strictly enforced. For more information, contact the Cadillac Senior Center at 231-779-9420.

Zumba via Zoom

The Crawford County Commission on Aging and Senior Center is hosting a number of summer Zoom Zumba events modified to accommodate all skill levels. Classes will be held via zoom on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 AM, and are free to the public. To join in the live classes use the following links: click here for the Wednesday class, and click here for the Thursday class. There will be no classes the week of August 10th-14th.

Unwind Outside

The Crawford County Commission on Aging in partnership with Huron Pines invites you to participate in Unwind Outside. Unwind Outside is a 2-hour program that focuses on low-impact activities that can contribute to health and wellness. The group will meet at a different trail each week on Thursdays at 11:30 AM starting September 3 through October 8. Due to the current pandemic, physical distancing and other precautions will be enforced. If you have any questions contact Kaitlyn Grieb at the Crawford County Commission on Aging at (989) 348-7123 or kgrieb@crawfordcoa.org. This series is open to all ages but registration is required.

If you are looking for more activities for the aging community closer to your area, start by contacting your local senior center. Click here to find one in your city.