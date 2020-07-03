Old Mission Peninsula School Leaning on Technology, Outdoor Lessons for Safe School Year

The Old Mission Peninsula School is ready to take on what’s shaping up to be the most unique school year ever.

Administrators released three initiatives to keep students safe for in-person learning.

The first priority is social distancing inside and outside the classroom. The school already has a small population, which means it will be easier for them to space out inside.

Secondly, staff will be moving lessons outdoors as much as possible. Campus includes views of the lake, grape vines, jungle gyms, baseball fields, ponds, woods and more.

Finally, the biggest key will be integrating more technology into their curriculum.

“Every student will have a laptop we have smart boards coming, so if, God forbid, we have to pack up and leave mid-year, we’re ready to not miss one day of instruction,” said Amanda Igra, the president, of the school board.

The new tech comes thanks to a grant from the state.

The Old Mission Peninsula School is a free public school looking to enroll more students for 2020-2021.

For more information, visit https://www.ompschool.org/