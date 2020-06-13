Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing in Sault Ste. Marie, White Cloud

“It’s not just whether or not you have been somewhere, but you have to remember who you have been in contact with and you don’t know them.”

The Michigan health officials are working to identify and isolate all coronavirus cases in the state.

This weekend, there is free COVID-19 testing at least eight different locations.

You can find two of those sites up here in Northern Michigan; Newaygo and Chippewa counties.

The Michigan National Guard will be assisting at these drive-thru locations.

Testing started early Saturday morning at Sault Ste Marie High school.

With cars already lining up half-an-hour before the official 11 a.m. start, organizers decided to get an early start on the testing.

From start to finish, doing a COVID-19 test only takes a few minutes to do.

Results from these locations will available online within the following 48 to 72 hours.

“Some people might be symptomatic and be very very mild symptomatic and not even know they have it,” said Karen Senkus of the Chippewa County Health Department.

“Other people might get very ill. This kind of helps us know what’s going on in our community.”

The testing will continue Sunday in Sault Ste. Marie noon to 4 p.m.

You will need to bring your ID or other proof of Michigan residency.

The Newaygo County Admin & Health Department is also hosting free testing Sunday at their offices in White Cloud from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

For more information on testing locations in Michigan, click here.