Northwestern Michigan Fair Canceled for 2020 season

The Northwestern Michigan Fair decided to cancel their 2020 event due to COVID-19 protocols set by the state and health department.

“It was actually a pretty hard decision,” said fair board secretary Carolyne Woodhams. “Honestly, I don’t think it’s ever been cancelled.”

There was no room in the budget for extra workers to man stations and make sure everyone was following guidelines.

”We would have loved to have had the fair, we would have loved to have kids with their animals,” said Woodhams. ”Economically, we couldn’t do it and still try to come back next year.”

There is good news for 4H participants, however. The 4H Livestock Council will be holding a virtual show and auction.

“Even though the kids will not be able to show in person, they’ll still be able to show the animals virtually,” said Woodhams.

And with the fair being cancelled, the Northwestern Michigan Fair Board is able to help those on the Livestock Council to create the new virtual aspect. The specifics of the virtual show and auction are still being worked out.