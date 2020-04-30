VanDrie Home Furnishings Frontline Health Worker Giveaway

The incredible circumstances we are all facing right now is no doubt something we’d never imagine. Even more than that, the health workers and first responders who are tasked with the jobs to keep us safe and healthy, and heal the sick are outstanding. That’s why VanDrie Home Furnishings is supporting those who support us with a huge giveaway!

Beginning Friday, May 1st, 9&10 News and VanDrie Home Furnishing is accepting nominations for a health worker or first responder to receive a $1,000 gift certificate to VanDrie Home Furnishing!

1 winner will be selected each week day beginning Wednesday, May 6th and ending Thursday, May 14th. A total of 7 health workers who are on the frontlines fighting this pandemic are receiving a chance to spice up their space! Winners will be announced on ‘the four’.

VanDrie Home Furnishings stores are open in all locations for essential items. Please note they do have temporary hours. Monday-Saturday from 9 am – 5 pm at ALL locations. VanDrie Home Furnishings is also able to do pick-ups and curbside (or in home) deliveries. You may also shop online 24/7 at www.vandrie.com.