Motorized Boating Not Allowed Under Michigan’s Stay-At-Home Order

People have been out on their boats, but clarification from the state on Friday says that is no longer allowed.

Physical outdoor activity is allowed.

That includes paddling a canoe or kayak and sailing, but using a motorized boat or jet ski is not considered physical outdoor activity.

While on non-motorized watercraft, people who are not from the same household are not allowed on the same canoe or kayak or sailboat to maintain social distancing.

