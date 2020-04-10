Motorized Boating Not Allowed Under Michigan’s Stay-At-Home Order
People have been out on their boats, but clarification from the state on Friday says that is no longer allowed.
Physical outdoor activity is allowed.
That includes paddling a canoe or kayak and sailing, but using a motorized boat or jet ski is not considered physical outdoor activity.
While on non-motorized watercraft, people who are not from the same household are not allowed on the same canoe or kayak or sailboat to maintain social distancing.