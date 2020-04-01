Safe Harbor, Goodwill Partnering to Provide Day Shelter

Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan has been working nonstop with community partners to give people experiencing homelessness shelter and care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodwill is now working with Safe Harbor homeless shelter in Traverse City to provide daily day shelters. Safe Harbor’s daily day shelter begins Thursday, April 2, from 1-4 p.m.

Safe Harbor is normally open every night through April, and offers a warm meal and a place to sleep, but had to make the difficult decision to close for overnights during the pandemic.

“The risk of our guests contracting COVID-19 in the shelter far outweigh any risk this time of year being out in the elements at this time of night. That drove our decision to close early,” said Safe Harbor chairperson, Mike McDonald.

Services for the day shelter include a heating service area, restrooms, WiFi access, showers, limited laundry, limited computer usage and community resource information.

Guests and volunteers are asked to keep social distancing, and only three guests are allowed at a table at all times.

Safe Harbor is in need of volunteers for its day shelter. If you’re interested in volunteering, visit here.