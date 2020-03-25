Skilled Manufacturing To Supply Parts For Ventilators

A shortage of medical supplies is a real problem during the coronavirus crisis, but one Traverse City company is helping the cause.

Skilled Manufacturing shifted their aerospace division to the support of production of ventilators.

CEO Dodd Russell says they are fortunate to be able to do this and help reduce the shortage of life-saving ventilators.

“We’re honored to be part of this,” said Russell. “This is really part of our community standing up for the rest of our country. And the men and women that work at skilled manufacturing have done a phenomenal job, there has not been one person, like I said, that has said no to the call, we’re in here working 10 hours a day, 2 shifts so we’re working 20 hours a day.”

SMI’s aerospace division is an essential business and continues to follow the CDC guidelines for the safety of their workers.