Central Lake and Johannesburg-Lewiston split conference baseball twinbill

CENTRAL LAKE - In a matchup of two of the early contenders in the Ski Valley Conference, the Central Lake Trojans and Johannesburg-Lewiston Cardinals split a league doubleheader on Friday.

The Trojans took advantage of a couple of Johannesburg-Lewiston errors both in the field and on the base paths to take the first game 5-3. Drayten Evans pitched five solid innings to earn the victory for Central Lake.

The Cardinals came back to earn the win in the nightcap, 4-2.

Central Lake (8-3, 6-2 SVC) hosts Forest Area on Tuesday, May 7. Johannesburg-Lewiston (12-6, 6-5 SVC) hits the road to take on Gaylord St. Mary on the same day.