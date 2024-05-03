Bellaire softball sweeps Inland Lakes to remain unbeaten in league play

BELLAIRE - The Bellaire Eagles continued their strong early season play, scoring a pair of Ski Valley Conference victories over visiting Inland Lakes on Friday.

The Eagles won game one in dramatic fashion, scoring a pair of runs in their last at-bat to pull out a 4-3 triumph.

They carried that momentum into the second game, with Brooklyn Fischer pitching a shutout to help lead the Eagles to an 8-0 victory.

Bellaire (13-1, 10-0 SVC) hosts Mancelona in another key Ski Valley matchup on Tuesday. Inland Lakes hosts Mancelona on Friday, May 10.