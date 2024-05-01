Traverse City United top rival Petoskey on Senior Night

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City United lacrosse team celebrated Senior Night in a big way, racing out to an early lead, and cruising to a 14-6 victory over rival Petoskey on Wednesday evening.

The United led just 3-2 at the end of the first quarter, but they were able to reel off five of the next six goals in the second quarter to extend that lead to 8-3. Petoskey would get a pair of goals later in the half to pull within three, but Traverse City’s Caleb Lewandowski scored a buzzer-beating goal at the end of the quarter to send the United into the locker room at the half with a 9-5 lead.

Traverse City celebrated their 14-player senior class before the start of the game, the final home game of the regular season for the United, in what will be the last year for the program as a co-op between Traverse City Central and Traverse City West high schools.

Traverse City United (5-4) travels to take on Pontiac Notre Dame Prep on Saturday, while Petoskey (8-2) hosts Sault Ste. Marie on Friday night.