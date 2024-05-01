Elk Rapids keeps strong start going with doubleheader sweep of Lake Leelanau St. Mary

ELK RAPIDS - The Elk Rapids Elks ran their record to an impressive 13-1 on the early part of the season with a doubleheader sweep of Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Wednesday. The Elks took game one, 8-2 and the nightcap by a 10-4 count.

In the first game of the day, the Elks struck for five runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control. The Eagles were able to answer back with a pair of runs in the top of the second inning, but that was all they could muster against the pitching tandem of Jayden Hresko and Hayden Krause.

The Eagles would grab the early lead in the second game, with a run in the top of the first, but the Elks would respond by scoring the next five runs to take a lead that they would not relinquish. Hresko went 2-4 with four RBI in the nightcap, while teammate Braden Fluty was 2-2 with a pair of runs scored and three RBI.

Elk Rapids (13-1) hosts East Jordan for a key matchup in the Lake Michigan Conference on Thursday afternoon, while Lake Leelanau St. Mary (9-5) hosts Portland St. Patrick on Saturday.