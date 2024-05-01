Clare softball earns a pair of hard-fought league wins over Meridian

SANFORD - In a pair of tightly contested Jack Pine Conference contests, the Clare Pioneers found ways to escape with a pair of wins on Tuesday night, 4-1 in game one, and 6-5 in the second game.

The first game was tied 1-1 late in the contest before the Pioneers were able to plate three runs to earn the win.

In game two, the Mustangs scored twice in the first inning to grab the lead. Clare would respond later in the game to tie the contest up at 2-2. It stayed that way into the sixth inning, when the Pioneers were able to score four runs to build a 6-2 advantage. Sanford Meridian would rally in the seventh, plating three runs and getting the tying run to third base with just one out, but Clare’s Madison Jones was able to close the door, getting two strikeouts to end the threat and preserve the victory and the doubleheader sweep.

Clare (17-3, 4-0 JPC) hosts Gladwin on Thursday, May 2. Sanford Meridian (12-5, 2-2 JPC) is on the road at Harrison on Thursday.