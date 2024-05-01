Clare baseball scores a pair of conference wins over Sanford Meridian

SANFORD - The Clare Pioneers earned a pair of important Jack Pine Conference victories on Tuesday, topping Sanford Meridian 8-4 in game one, and 13-5 in the nightcap.

The Pioneers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first game, but the Mustangs battled back, and tied the game up at 3-3 in the third inning. It would stay that way into the seventh inning, when the Pioneers’ offense would strike for five runs to earn the win.

Meridian started the second game with a quick 2-0 lead, but the Pioneers’ offense once again took over from there on the way to earning the doubleheader sweep.

Clare (12-3-1, 3-0-1 JPC) hosts Gladwin on Thursday, May 2. Sanford Meridian (9-7-1, 2-2 JPC) travels to Harrison on the same day.