St. Francis comes from behind for dramatic league win over Elk Rapids

TRAVERSE CITY - Sophia Tucker scored the game-winning goal on a rebound with less than a minute to play, lifting the St. Francis Gladiators to a thrilling 2-1 Lake Michigan Conference win over Elk Rapids on Monday.

The Gladiators entered the afternoon with a one-game lead over the Elks in the conference standings, and for much of the contest it looked as though Elk Rapids would forge a tie atop the standings. Kendall Standfest gave the Elks a 1-0 lead midway through the first half when she drew a penalty in the box and converted the ensuing penalty kick.

Traverse City St. Francis tied things up midway through the second half, when the Gladiators were awarded a penalty kick, which Riley Collins scored.

Both teams had opportunities to break that tie over the final 20 minutes of the game, but the Gladiators were finally able to score on a late rush up the field with under a minute to play. Lilianna David’s initial shot was stopped by Elks’ keeper Natasha Beebe, but the ball bounced to St. Francis’s Sophia Tucker near the back post, and she put it in with just 0:47 left to play to give the Gladiators the victory.

Paisleigh Upshaw earned the win in net for the Gladiators with a number of key saves in the second half.

Traverse City St. Francis (7-0-1, 6-0 LMC) travels to Boyne City on Thursday. Elk Rapids (4-6, 4-2 LMC) will look to bounce back at home against Harbor Springs on the same night.