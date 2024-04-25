Clare baseball and softball teams record wins over Beaverton

CLARE - Miles Haggart drove in a run and pitched a 1-hit shutout to lead the Clare Pioneers to a key 3-0 Jack Pine Conference win over visiting Beaverton on Thursday.

The game was scoreless into the bottom of the third inning when Haggart smacked an RBI double to right field to help his own cause. The Pioneers would score a second run in the fifth inning to make it 2-0 game.

Beaverton would load the bases in the top of the sixth inning, but Haggart was able to get a strikeout to end the threat and preserve the game one win.

Meanwhile on the softball diamond, the Clare Pioneers notched two more wins, clubbing their way to 15-0 and 15-5 wins over the Beavers.

Beaverton opened game two with an early 2-0 lead, but the Pioneers (15-3) struck for six runs in the second inning to re-take the lead for good. Addison McMillan’s 3-run double was the key hit in the outburst.

Clare travels to Sanford Meridian on Tuesday, April 30. Beaverton hosts Oscoda on Saturday.