Ogemaw Heights notches fifth straight shutout win

BIG RAPIDS - The Ogemaw Heights Falcons’ girls soccer team recorded their fifth straight 8-0 mercy victory in Northern Michigan Soccer League play on Wednesday, topping Big Rapids Crossroads.

Jada Gilbert scored the first goal of the game for the Falcons. Teammate Lucy Luptowski followed by recording a natural hat trick over the remainder of the first half to give Ogemaw Heights a 4-0 halftime advantage.

Ogemaw Heights (6-2-1, 5-0-1 NMSL) travels to Cheboygan on Friday afternoon. Big Rapids Crossroads (4-4, 3-4 NMSL) hosts Gladwin on Friday.