Big Rapids keeps pace atop the CSAA with shutout win over Newaygo

BIG RAPIDS - The Big Rapids Cardinals got a pair of second half goals from Hadley Fox to score a 2-0 victory over Newaygo on Wednesday night.

After a scoreless first half, Fox scored her first goal off of a set piece just over ten minutes into the second half. She would strike again midway through the second half for the final margin.

Big Rapids (5-5-1, 4-0 CSAA) remains tied with Tri-County atop the Central State Activities Association standings with the win. The Cardinals go on the road to take on Sparta on Friday night. Newaygo (2-4-1, 1-3 CSAA) returns home to host Ravenna on Friday.