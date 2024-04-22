Beal City and Sacred Heart put on offensive shows in softball split

BEAL CITY - The Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Irish and Beal City Aggies combined to score 61 runs in a non-conference doubleheader on a windy afternoon on Monday, with both teams coming up with a win to show for it.

Sacred Heart jumped out to an early lead in the first game before the Aggies exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the second, keyed by a two-run homer off the bat of Eva Lynch. Beal City would go on to claim victory in the first game by a 16-6 tally.

The Aggies would then take a lead in the second game, before the Irish bats caught fire late, as Sacred Heart was able to put 23 runs on the board to take the nightcap of the rivalry matchup 23-16.

Beal City (6-5) hosts Pine River for their first Highland Conference games of the season on Tuesday afternoon. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart (7-5) is off until Saturday, when they compete in the Frankenmuth Tournament.