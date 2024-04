BEAVERTON— The undefeated (5-0-1) Beaverton Beavers hosted the Roscommon Bucks in a doubleheader Thursday night.

Beaverton took game one 7-1, and game two 12-1.

They will look to continue their winning streak on Saturday against Clio. As for the Bucks, they’ll see the Gladwin Flying G’s Friday in a doubleheader.