Ferris State Bulldogs team up for the 18th annual Unified Special Olympics Benefit Game

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State Bulldogs men’s and women’s basketball teams were unified as one team with special Olympians on Tuesday night for the 18th annual Unified Special Olympics Benefit Game. It was a great night for everyone involved including a special olympian on the red team, Nick Borders.

“It’s more special this year because both men and women captured the Midwest regional championship, and the women made it to the final Four and the guys made it to the elite eight.” Said Borders.

The coach for the red team, Amanda Davis enjoyed seeing everybody having fun.

“It’s absolutely amazing. I’m not only getting see the smiles on my athletes faces, but also getting to see the smiles on the Ferris men and women’s faces. And we all come together as one unified team.” Davis Said.

The Bulldogs players enjoyed themselves as well.

“It’s really exciting, especially that we get to play with them because I know like, especially Nick, I always hear him yelling at the refs from the stands. So, it’s awesome that we get to be on the same team as him.” Said Men’s basketball junior Ethan Erickson.

Bulldog’s women’s basketball player, Amaka Unobagha couldn’t quite put into words how special the night was for her.

“They make a cool shot, the whole crowd goes wild, like my whole team. We get excited and it’s just it’s really hard to explain it. It’s just like watching, like, just your own teammates succeed and excel. And I love every second of it.” Said Unobagha.

The 19th annual Unified Special Olympics Benefit Game is in the works.



