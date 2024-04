REED CITY - The Hart Pirates beat the Reed City Coyotes 4-2 in non-conference action on Friday evening.

Carly Carlson scored both goals for the Coyotes. For Hart, Addison Kokx, Lilliana Mena, and Brianna Arjona has goals.

Reed City falls to 2-1-0 on the year, while hart moves to 2-1-0.