St. Ignace's Jonny Ingalls inks his commitment to Northern Michigan University basketball

ST. IGNACE— Jonny Ingalls officially signed to play basketball at Northern Michigan University on Thursday.

Ingalls finishes his high school career with 2,029 points, and as the A.P. Division 4 Player of the Year and the Upper Peninsula’s Mr. Basketball for all classes. He played all four years on varsity under his now-retired father, Doug.

“I had a really good game in Marquette,” Ingalls said. “After that, he really wanted me, and I wanted to be there. I left the table open for other colleges, but NMU really stood out and really wanted me. They always texted me and I just loved them after that.”

Ingalls plans to study Accounting and Business while on the team at NMU.