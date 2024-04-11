Skip to Main
St. Ignace's Jonny Ingalls inks his commitment to Northern Michigan University basketball

Jim LeHocky
04/11/2024 6:02 PM EDT
ST. IGNACE— Jonny Ingalls officially signed to play basketball at Northern Michigan University on Thursday.

Ingalls finishes his high school career with 2,029 points, and as the A.P. Division 4 Player of the Year and the Upper Peninsula’s Mr. Basketball for all classes. He played all four years on varsity under his now-retired father, Doug.

“I had a really good game in Marquette,” Ingalls said. “After that, he really wanted me, and I wanted to be there.  I left the table open for other colleges, but NMU really stood out and really wanted me. They always texted me and I just loved them after that.”

Ingalls plans to study Accounting and Business while on the team at NMU.

