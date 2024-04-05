‘These rooms are packed,’ Boyne City’s athletic facility is built Boyne Tough

BOYNE CITY - The Boyne City Ramblers have a new athletic facility equipped with indoor turf, a track, a brand-new weight room, and much more. The donations came from both boosters and the district.

Boyne City physical education teacher, David Hills has seen the increase of students interested in athletics since the new facility opened.

“These rooms are packed. I mean, this fieldhouse, you come in here any day after school, or any weekend, it’s packed. Our weight room, our program is getting bigger all the time. We’re adding classes, our middle school has added two strength and conditioning classes alone for our 7th and 8th graders and those will be filled up.” Said Hills. “We’ll have kids in here every hour of the day, during school and you know, ultimately that’s what you’re trying to do at a school of this size. You want kids to be able to participate in a multitude of sports.”

The Ramblers athletic director, Matt Windle, talked about how the new facility has impacted the student’s daily lives.

“I think one big thing is we’ve been able to do those things, but we have practices and kids staying, staying up till nine or 10 P.M. At night to make sure those practices get in, and now we’re able to offer more to more teams and programs where they’re able to get home at a decent hour and do their homework and get a good night’s rest.” Said Windle.