Leland caps unbeaten opening week with win over Manistee

MANISTEE - The Leland Comets netted a pair of second half goals to score a 2-0 non-conference road win over Manistee on Friday night.

Addi Waskiewicz scored the game-winning goal on a free kick just over midway through the second half, that was after she had been denied on a penalty kick opportunity five minutes earlier by the Mariners’ Piper Eskridge.

Mallory Lowe added a late insurance goal for the Comets, as they notched their second win of the week.

Leland (2-0) travels to Glen Lake on Monday afternoon for a Northwest Conference tilt. Manistee (0-1) plays their first road game of the season at Ravenna on Wednesday, April 10.