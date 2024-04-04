Traverse City West opens season with home shutout victory

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City West Titans kicked off their 2024 season with a 2-0 victory at home over Ludington on a chilly Thursday evening.

Nora Buttleman scored her first career varsity goal in the contest. Avery Plummer netted the other Titan goal, as Traverse City West built a 2-0 lead at the half.

Claire Miner earned the victory in net for Traverse City West.

Traverse City West (1-0) hosts Elk Rapids on Saturday afternoon. Ludington (0-2) will play their home opener on Wednesday, April 10 against Montague.