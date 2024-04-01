CMU’s Jim McElwain talks transfer portal, quarterbacks, spring practice focus

MOUNT PLEASANT— The Central Michigan football team ended their 2023 season with a 5-7 record, just one win short of bowl eligibility.

They dropped their last three games to MAC foes Western Michigan, Ohio, and Toledo.

Sports reporter Kennedy Broadwell chatted with Chippewas head coach Jim McElwain after their sixth spring practice and cover topics such as the transfer portal, current quarterback room, and how the team plans on being more consistent come the 2024 season.

Advertisement

Watch above!



