Football

CMU’s Jim McElwain talks transfer portal, quarterbacks, spring practice focus

Kennedy Broadwell
04/01/2024 10:56 PM EDT

CMU Spring ball interview with Jim McElwain

MOUNT PLEASANT— The Central Michigan football team ended their 2023 season with a 5-7 record, just one win short of bowl eligibility.

They dropped their last three games to MAC foes Western Michigan, Ohio, and Toledo.

Sports reporter Kennedy Broadwell chatted with Chippewas head coach Jim McElwain after their sixth spring practice and cover topics such as the transfer portal, current quarterback room, and how the team plans on being more consistent come the 2024 season.

Watch above!


