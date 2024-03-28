Wisconsin Rower and Elk Rapids native Garrison Waugh is heading into his final semester

MADISON, WI - Current Wisconsin rower, Garrison Waugh, graduated from Elk Rapids high school in 2020 and is now in his last semester of college in Madison. The former Elk won the Jablonic Award for the most valuable freshman during the 2020-21 season and has been a member of the varsity team for all four years, this year earning a captain position on team 149.

Waugh has also been a part of the All-Big Ten All-Academic team for the past three years, something he’s proud of.

“I think I’d be lost without rowing because it just gives you so much structure with the morning practices, and in the afternoon like you got to cram stuff in there and get it done. That’s certainly something I pride myself on.” Said Waugh. “I came here to be a student first and then an athlete, and that was one of the big things that the recruiting coordinator at the time told me is that if it doesn’t work out. You have to love the school and you have to love the program you’re in.”

Wisconsin’s next race will be on April 6th in the Pac-12 Invitational in California.