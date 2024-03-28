Grayling’s Tristan Demlow once in a lifetime opportunity to represent the USA in the United World Games

GRAYLING - Grayling junior Tristan Demlow is getting a one-of-a-kind opportunity after being selected by PhD Hoops to represent the United States in the United World Games this June in Austria and Italy. He will spend 10 days in Europe, organized by PhD Hoops. The United World Games is a youth tournament in Europe where, up to 15 sports, 35 countries represented, and 12,000 athletes from around the world. (PhD Hoops, United World Games). For Tristan at just 17 years old he will be playing for the U19 squad.

His father and the assistant coach for Grayling Basketball, Josh Demlow is excited for the opportunity his son has.

“It’s an incredible thing for him to be able to experience and get to go represent the United States playing over in Austria.” Demlow Said. “You always want to be competing against the best possible competition you can.”

For Tristan getting the chance to see other parts of the world and play basketball is a dream come true.

“I mean, not many people get this opportunity, like you said, going overseas for a summer, getting to experience the culture, getting to go play basketball, meeting people from around the world is just something that I thought was really cool and really wanted to do.” Said Tristan Demlow.

The United World Games will take place from June 16th-25th.



