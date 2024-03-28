CMU men's basketball standout Anthony Pritchard entering transfer portal

MOUNT PLEASANT - CMU junior guard Anthony Pritchard announced in a social media post Thursday that he intends to leave the Chippewas and enter the transfer portal.

The First Team All-MAC and MAC Co-Defensive Player of the year for the 2023-2024 season posted a thank you to the team, school and community online.

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank everyone who supported me this past year at CMU,” his post began. “My teammates, coaches, the staff and fans, thank you for making it a great experience. CMU will always be home to me. Although it was a tough decision, I have decided to do what’s best for my college career at this point and I will be entering the transfer portal.”

Pritchard joined the Chippewas this past season after spending his first two years playing at Tulsa. Pritchard shone for CMU, leading the team in scoring (12.8 PPG), assists (4.7 APG) and steals (48) while becoming the first Chippewa to earn All-MAC first team honors since 2017. He was just the second player in CMU history to earn the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year award, joining Chris Kaman in 2003.

Pritchard helped lead the Chippews to a turnaround campaign in 2023-2024, with CMU finishing the year 18-14 overall, 12-6 in the Mid-American Conference, good for fourth place in the regular season.