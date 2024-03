Cadillac, Gaylord boys basketball players named to AP’s Division 1 All-State second team

Here is the 2024 Michigan Associated Press Division 1 All-State basketball team, which was selected by a panel of 15 sports writers:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Trey McKenney, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, Jr.

ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM

Trey McKenney, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Tyler Ode, Saginaw Heritage, Sr.

Jonathan Sanderson, Saline, Soph.

Macari Moore, Ann Arbor Huron, Jr.

Cam Hutson, East Lansing, Jr.

Merritt Alderink, Zeeland West, Sr.

K.J. Torbert, East Lansing, Soph.

Lance Stone, Detroit Renaissance, Jr.

Keshawn Fisher, River Rouge, Sr.

Greg Lawson, Davison, Jr.

Cam Ryans, Grand Rapids Northview, Soph.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Todd Negoshian, North Farmington

SECOND TEAM (nominees receiving at least two votes)

Tyler Spratt, North Farmington, Sr.

Charlie Howell, Cadillac, Sr.

Luke Gelow, Gaylord, Sr.

Jaxon Whitaker, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, Sr.

Warren Marshall IV, Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice, Sr.

Noah Vanlaningham, Mattawan, Sr.

LeBron Campbell, Battle Creek Lakeview, Jr.

Sam Dillard, Fenton, Sr.

Craig Hureskin, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION (nominees receiving one vote)

Travis Ambrose, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, Sr.

James Martin, Muskegon, Soph.

T.J. Davis, Muskegon, Sr.

Mason Parker, Troy, Jr.

Landon Williams, North Farmington, Sr.

Jah Hatchett, East Kentwood, Jr.

Karter Richards, Grosse Pointe South, Sr.

Cam Harju, Port Huron Northern, Soph.

Humoody Mashhour, Dearborn, Jr.

Nassim Mashour, Dearborn, Sr.

Derrick Miller, Detroit Cass Tech, Sr.

Jordan Sigmon, Detroit Renaissance, Soph.

Kaeson Frost, Bay City Western, Sr.

E.J. Ryans, Grand Rapids Northview, Sr.

___

Voting panel: Doug Donnelly, Adrian Daily Telegram; Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer; Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; David Goricki, Detroit News; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Fred Kelly, Midland Daily News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal; Matthew Mowery, Oakland Press; Patrick Nothaft, Grand Rapids Press; Brenden Welper from the Port Huron Times Herald; Ben Sanders, Hearald-Palladium, Benton Harbor; Tom Green, Huron Daily Tribune, Bad Axe; Josh VanDyke, Muskeon Chronicle; Eric Ingles, Jackson-Citizen Patriots.