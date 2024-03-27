Manistee’s Cecilia Postma is taking home one of the MHSAA’s scholar-athlete awards

MANISTEE - The MHSAA and Farm Bureau Insurance, will give $2,000 college scholarships to 32 individuals. Students applying for the Scholar-Athlete Award must be carrying at least a 3.5 grade-point average and have previously won a letter in a varsity sport in which the Michigan High School Athletic Association sponsors a postseason tournament. Other requirements for the applicants were to show active participation in other school and community activities and produce an essay on the importance of sportsmanship in educational athletics. Manistee senior Cecilia Postma is a varsity athlete at Manistee high school running both cross country and track for four years and playing soccer for three.

She earned all-state in cross country and all-conference and academic all-state in cross country and track as well as serving two seasons as cross-country captain. Postma had quite the day finding out she won the award.

“It was a cool day because I got into the University of Michigan, and then as soon as I got home, I got an email saying had gotten this award. So I was kind of on cloud nine that day just hearing both of those things.” Postma said.

Postma’s passion for sports came from her running talent.

“I think kind of in middle school I realized, hey, running. I mean, I don’t know if it’s fun, but I’m pretty good at it and something I love to do.” Said Postma.

Postma has still yet to decide where she will be attending college, but she does plan to study on a pre medical track.