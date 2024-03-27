Lake City senior Eli Crittenden secures 7th-straight national wheelchair tournament bid

LAKE CITY— Lake City senior Eli Crittenden picked up the sport of wheelchair basketball in 5th grade at a Grand Valley State University camp. There, he met who would become his coach at Mary Free Bed and get hooked on the sport.

Since joining the Junior Pacers program at Mary Free Bed, his teams have never missed a postseason (outside of the COVID-19 year).

The top 16 teams get bids to the National Wheelchair Basketball Association tournament at the prep level, and top 32 at the high school level.

Last year, Eli’s team was ranked 25th in the country, and came out of nationals with the 22nd spot they hold this year.

“This year we’re hoping to get even more movement,” he said.

To prepare for the tournament, Eli says practices have focused on shooting, pick and roll, and perfecting their defense.

Of Eli’s now eight-year career, his biggest accomplishment thus far was back in 2019 when he was awarded first team All-Tournament at nationals.

“Getting that validation of my skills and showing that it’s paying off and people are seeing what I am doing on the court was special,” he said.

This year’s national tournament runs April 5-7 in Richmond, Virgina.







