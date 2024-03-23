Michigan State hockey wins first-ever Big 10 Tournament Title in overtime against Michigan

EAST LANSING— The Michigan State Spartans won their first-ever Big Ten Tournament Championship Saturday night at Munn Arena against in-state rival Michigan 5-4 in overtime.

Michigan’s Frank Nazar III opened scoring on the night just :58 into the first period. State’s Tanner Kelly would find a response at the 10:53 mark in the first to tie the game 1-1 to end the first.

The second would be a whirlwind of goals. The Spartan’s lighting the lamp three times with goals by Daniel Russel, Jeremy Davidson, and Matt Basgal. The Wolverine’s found the back of the net twice themselves with goals from Dylan Duke (PP) and Marshall Warren to wrap the second 4-3 Spartans.

2:54 into the third, Nazar III would net his second goal on the night to tie the game at 4-4 and send it into overtime.

It would take until the 13:47 mark of overtime for Michigan State freshman defenseman Patrick Geary to score the game-winner for a final score of 5-4 Spartans.

The win marks a continuation of the Spartans’ historic season as they become Big Ten Conference and Tournament champions for the first time ever. The Spartans’ success is led by Cheboygan native and Big 10 Coach of the Year, Adam Nightingale.

The Spartans will continue their postseason with a top seed heading into the NCAA Tournament. They will play a No. 4 seed at one of the four regional sites.

