LSSU Fans Welcome Men’s Basketball Team Home from Sweet 16

The Lake Superior State Lakers are now back in the Soo.

The team returned home from Indianapolis, after their loss to the Ferris State University Bulldogs, in Wednesday night’s NCAA Division II Sweet 16 game.

The players, and coaches were given a warm welcome inside the Bud Cooper gymnasium.

17 year coach Steve Hettinga and the Lakers’ only senior player, Glen Lake High School alum, Xander Okerlund took to the podium.

“We came back not how we wanted, we wanted to come back with a trophy. Regardless of that, we had a stand-full of fans. Very supportive no matter what. It means a lot and they’re definitely a part of the banner going up,” said Okerlund.

This is the first time the Lakers made it to the Division II Sweet 16.

Okerlund graduates in May with a major in marketing.



