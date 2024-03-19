Traverse City Pit Spitters open submissions for ‘sweet and savory’ fan food

TRAVERSE CITY — It’s time for fans of the Traverse City Pit Spitters to participate in a yearly tradition marking the unofficial start to the baseball season: suggest their favorite sweet or savory treat to be featured in the ball park this year.

The Pit Spitters are looking for sweet and savory food this year – think donut burger, ice cream and bacon, chocolate and cheese – something creative that makes your mouth water. The winning submission will be crowned champion and placed on the 2024 Pit Spitters menu at Turtle Creek Stadium. The grand prize winner will also get a suite and a ceremonial pitch for a regular season game of their choosing.

“We know what we like here in our front office, and our part-time staff gives us a lot of great insight on what they like. But it’s also great to hear from our fans and tourists coming to the area. It’s a great melting pot here in Traverse City, and we want to encourage fans to submit their ideas so we can showcase that,” said Jacqueline Holm, Pit Spitters general manager.

Submissions are accepted at www.northwoodsleague.com through March 29.



