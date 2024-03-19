Lake Superior State Fans take in the Sweet 16 at the Cisler Center

SAULT STE. MARIE - The Lake Superior State University’s Cisler Center’s Galley was filled with excitement Tuesday evening as the Lakers men’s basketball team battled the Ferris State University Bulldogs in the Sweet 16 Division 2 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis.

This is the first time the Lakes have made it to the Sweet 16.

The teams split both of their match-ups in the regular season with the home team winning each contest.

The #5 seed Lakers beat #7 seed Upper Iowa Sunday 88-80 while the #6 seed Bulldogs took it to top seed University of Indianapolis 94-87.

Lakers fans off all ages cheered on their team

The watch party was sponsored by the Division of LSSU Student Affairs.